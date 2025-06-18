5 surprising facts about 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
What's the story
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is one of the most popular television series to have captivated audiences with its unique storyline and vibrant characters.
Set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, it follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel's journey as she discovers her talent for stand-up comedy.
The show has received critical acclaim for its writing, acting, and period-accurate production design.
Here are five surprising facts about this beloved series that you might not know.
Inspiration source
Real-life inspiration behind Midge
Midge Maisel's character is inspired by real-life female comedians from the mid-20th century.
Though not based on one specific person, creators drew inspiration from trailblazers like Joan Rivers and Phyllis Diller, who broke barriers in a male-dominated industry.
These women paved the way for future generations of female comedians, much like Midge does in the series.
Costume design
Authentic period costumes
The show's costume design is also essential in making the era come alive.
Designer Donna Zakowska researched fashion trends of the late 1950s meticulously to create authentic outfits for each character.
More than 3,000 costumes were crafted for just one season, which further highlights the dedication to period accuracy that adds to the show's visual appeal.
Location variety
Filming locations across New York City
While primarily set in New York City, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel uses various locations across the city to capture its essence authentically.
Iconic spots like Washington Square Park and Coney Island feature prominently throughout different episodes.
This attention to detail helps immerse viewers into Midge's world as she navigates her comedic journey.
Financial investment
Impressive production budget
Producing high-quality content doesn't come cheap, which is why a hefty financial investment went into creating The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
With reports indicating budgets soaring upwards of $10 million per episode in later seasons, having top-notch production values maintained consistently across everything, from set designs to special effects used within scenes themselves, adds another layer to already-amazing storytelling capabilities present here too.
Critical acclaim
Award-winning success
Since its debut, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won several awards and nominations at major award shows such as the Emmys and the Golden Globes.
This is thanks to the brilliant performances by the cast members as well as the impeccable quality of writing exhibited throughout each season.
Today, it has become an undisputed success story in television history.