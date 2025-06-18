What's the story

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is one of the most popular television series to have captivated audiences with its unique storyline and vibrant characters.

Set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, it follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel's journey as she discovers her talent for stand-up comedy.

The show has received critical acclaim for its writing, acting, and period-accurate production design.

Here are five surprising facts about this beloved series that you might not know.