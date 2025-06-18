No early-morning shows or price hikes for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
What's the story
The much-anticipated film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is set to hit theaters soon.
Ahead of its release, Bollywood Hungama has revealed the innovative distribution strategy for the Aamir Khan-starrer.
The makers have reportedly imposed certain conditions on theaters regarding show timings and pricing to ensure affordability for audiences.
Show timings
No shows before 9:00am
An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, "The distributors have sent a list of requirements to all the theaters, now that the censor certificate has been obtained."
"As per the requirement, there should be no show of the film before 9:00am. They have asked cinema halls to opt for popular weekend pricing for the film."
Pricing strategy
'Usually, big films go for blockbuster pricing...'
The source added, "Usually, big films go for blockbuster pricing, when the rates are sky-high."
"Aamir however has not allowed it probably as it would have made it unaffordable for a large chunk of the moviegoers."
"The popular ticket pricing is a bit higher than regular pricing. But for a big film to not go for higher rates is a significant step."
Screen occupancy
Requirements for single and multi-screen theaters
The source also revealed that if a single-screen theater wants to play the film, it will have to exhibit Sitaare Zameen Par in all shows.
"Two-screen cinemas need to allot 8 shows. Multiplexes with 3, 4, 5, and 6 screens need to play 11, 14, 16, and 19 shows a day, respectively."
The requirements increase for multiplexes with more screens.
Release strategy
Film's advance booking started recently
The advance booking for Sitaare Zameen Par opened on Tuesday after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film.
The makers have reportedly chosen a wide release strategy with a final screen count expected to become clear soon.
It has a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes and releases on Friday.