What 'The Crown' gets right about the monarchy's public relations
What's the story
The Crown, a widely acclaimed television series, gives a dramatized account of the British monarchy.
Though it's all entertainment, the show also gives a glimpse of how the monarchy handles its PR.
By looking through history and the personal lives of royals, The Crown explains how the royal family ensures their image remains intact and that they relate to the people.
Here's looking at some of these aspects as shown in the series.
Public perception
Managing public perception
The Crown does an excellent job of showing how important it is to manage public perception for any institution, particularly one as scrutinized as a monarchy.
The show portrays instances when strategic communication and well-crafted optics help manage opinion.
Controlling narratives through media engagements and public appearances, royals can dictate the terms of how they are perceived, both by supporters and critics.
Crisis management
Crisis management strategies
In times of crisis, The Crown shows how quick-footedness and clear communication are the key to damage control.
The series portrays situations where timely responses nip potential scandals in the bud and prevent them from happening.
It reiterates the fact that when mistakes are acknowledged in public, while taking corrective measures, it can help in restoring trust among followers.
Humanizing Royals
Personal stories humanize royals
Another aspect highlighted in The Crown is humanizing members of royalty through personal stories shared with audiences worldwide via interviews or documentaries about their lives beyond official duties.
By showing them as relatable individuals facing similar challenges like everyone else, empathy is fostered among viewers.
These viewers may otherwise see them only through formal lenses during state functions or ceremonies.
Tradition vs. modernity
Balancing tradition and modernity
One of the show's biggest strengths is how it shows the monarchy balancing tradition with modernity.
The series highlights moments when royal protocols are tested by changing societal norms.
It demonstrates how adapting to new expectations while preserving traditional values is key to sustaining public support.
This balance goes a long way in making sure the monarchy stays relevant in a rapidly evolving world.