Warner Bros. to produce 5 films with Bhanushali Studios, JOAT
What's the story
Warner Bros. Pictures has teamed up with JOAT Films and Bhanushali Studios Ltd for a five-film strategic partnership.
The collaboration will focus on creating Indian adaptations of iconic Warner Bros. Pictures titles.
Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director of India at Warner Bros., said this partnership will allow them to combine their storytelling with local talent to create movies that resonate with Indian audiences while maintaining universal appeal.
Distribution details
More details about the films
Warner Bros. Pictures will be responsible for the global distribution of these films, demonstrating the studio's worldwide vision for this collaboration.
The first project is currently in development, not much is known about it as of yet, but reportedly, new announcements about the film will come soon.
Vinod Bhanushali, Founder & Chairman of Bhanushali Studios Limited, expressed excitement about telling Warner Bros.'s stories through an Indian perspective that will blend "emotion, scale, and culture for both domestic and international audiences."
Co-production details
Jack Nguyen of JOAT Films will co-produce the films
JOAT Films's Jack Nguyen will co-produce the films because of his first-look deal with Warner Bros. Pictures.
Nguyen, who has over 30 years of experience and a history with Warner Bros., specializes in Asian productions.
He said, "I'm excited to partner with BSL to adapt Warner Bros. Pictures on titles that will resonate with Indian audiences."
"Warner Bros. Pictures has an unparalleled library from which we will carefully curate select titles for the vibrant Indian market."