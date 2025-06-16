Mukul Dev 'lost interest in life' before death, reveals brother
What's the story
The sudden demise of actor Mukul Dev (54) on May 23 left his family and fans in shock.
His brother, actor Rahul Dev, recently opened up about the loss and revealed that Mukul was battling loneliness and had lost interest in life for a while before his death.
He also shared how their parents' deaths and Mukul's divorce affected him deeply.
Health struggles
'He felt lonely, had lost interest in life'
Speaking to ETimes, Rahul revealed that Mukul was hospitalized for eight days before his death, primarily due to poor eating habits.
"He felt lonely, and he had lost interest in life. Usko zindagi jeene ka jazba nahi tha."
He even rejected several work offers despite Rahul urging him to return to acting.
Personal struggles
Mukul never recovered from parents' death
Rahul also shared that Mukul moved to Delhi in 2019 to take care of their ailing father, who passed away that same year. Their mother died in 2023.
He said Mukul never really recovered from their father's death and "grew reclusive" after his divorce.
"He wasn't looking after himself, and living alone didn't help."
Defense
Rahul defends Mukul against claims he was unfit and depressed
Rahul also defended Mukul against claims that he was depressed and unfit.
He questioned why those who made such claims didn't keep in touch with him during his last days.
"He felt isolated. Who really stayed in touch with him between 2019 and 2024? Did they visit him when he was in the hospital or attend his prayer meet?"
"He had two upcoming releases and had recently shot in England for Son of Sardaar. No one will cast you if you're not fit."
Reflection
'Irony is, someone so naturally social ended up so alone'
Rahul also shared that whenever he scolded Mukul for neglecting his health, Mukul would start avoiding him.
He remembered their youth, saying that while Mukul was the heartthrob, he was more reserved.
"And the irony is, someone so naturally social ended up so alone. He never remarried or tried again."
He also revealed that he lost his wife and father in the month of May, and now his brother too.
Legacy
Remembering the charming person he was: Rahul on Mukul
Rahul said, "He was not a bechara," adding that he wants to remember his brother as the "super charming, intelligent, and sensitive person he truly was."
He also reflected on how he has to now deal with grief when all the rituals are done.
Mukul starred in many TV shows like Gharwali Uparwali and Kumkum.
He also acted in films like Yamla Pagla Deewana and Jai Ho and is a part of Son of Sardaar 2, releasing this year.