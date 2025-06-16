Abhishek Banerjee's 'Stolen' receives praise from 'legend' Kamal Haasan
What's the story
Actor Abhishek Banerjee is basking in the glory of his latest film, Stolen. The film's team recently visited Chennai to meet legendary actor Kamal Haasan.
The veteran actor, who has watched Stolen, personally congratulated the team for their remarkable work. He lauded Banerjee's performance and the film's impactful storytelling during this special meeting.
Actor's reaction
'This validation means the world to me...'
According to News18, Banerjee said, "I have grown up in Kalpakkam near Chennai watching Kamal Haasan sir's films. He is an absolute legend and a constant source of inspiration for actors like me."
"To receive appreciation from him for Stolen feels like a dream. This validation means the world to me, and I will treasure this moment forever."
Banerjee reposted a photo of the Stolen team with Haasan on his Instagram Stories.
The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Film's success
'Stolen' continues to receive positive reviews
The film Stolen, which has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, is continuing its winning streak worldwide. The recognition from Haasan further cements the film's growing legacy.
You can read our review of the gritty movie here.