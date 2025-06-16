According to News18, Banerjee said, "I have grown up in Kalpakkam near Chennai watching Kamal Haasan sir's films. He is an absolute legend and a constant source of inspiration for actors like me."

"To receive appreciation from him for Stolen feels like a dream. This validation means the world to me, and I will treasure this moment forever."

Banerjee reposted a photo of the Stolen team with Haasan on his Instagram Stories.

The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.