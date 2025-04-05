What's the story

Director Nag Ashwin recently gave an update on the much-anticipated sequel to his blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD.

Speaking at Tirumala, he said the writing process for Kalki 2 is almost done.

"The writing process is nearing completion. Since the first part was such a big hit, we are making key changes and writing the sequel originally."

"We are not in a hurry," OTTPlay quoted him as saying.