'Kalki 2' to focus on Karna, Ashwatthama, reveals Nag Ashwin
What's the story
Director Nag Ashwin recently gave an update on the much-anticipated sequel to his blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD.
Speaking at Tirumala, he said the writing process for Kalki 2 is almost done.
"The writing process is nearing completion. Since the first part was such a big hit, we are making key changes and writing the sequel originally."
"We are not in a hurry," OTTPlay quoted him as saying.
Production timeline
'Kalki 2' filming set to begin by end of 2025
When quizzed about the shooting schedule for Kalki 2, Ashwin revealed they intend to start filming by the end of 2025 or early 2026.
The franchise is set in a futuristic dystopian world, merging mythology with science fiction.
The original film starred Prabhas and had Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.
Plot details
'Kalki 2' to delve deeper into Karna and Ashwatthama's arcs
Ashwin also revealed some interesting details about the sequel's plot.
He said that Kalki 2 will explore the arcs of Karna and Ashwatthama in greater depth, putting the focus on these two mythologically rooted characters.
While Prabhas played Karna, Ashwatthama was essayed by Bachchan.
Kalki 2 will also explore Haasan's mysterious character, Supreme Yaskin, in greater depth.
Meanwhile, watch the first part on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.