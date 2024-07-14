In short Simplifying... In short Nag Ashwin, the director of 'Kalki', expressed gratitude for the film's success, emphasizing its achievement without resorting to violent or explicit content.

Nag Ashwin faces backlash over Instagram post

Nag Ashwin expresses gratitude for 'Kalki's success, sparks controversy

What's the story Director Nag Ashwin, known for his recent film Kalki 2898 AD, has stirred controversy with an Instagram Story in which he celebrated the financial success of his movie. The film reportedly grossed ₹1000 crores, a milestone that Ashwin attributed to the lack of "blood, gore, obscenity, provocative or exploitative content." His remarks led to speculation among social media users that he was indirectly criticizing filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his film Animal.

In the now-unavailable Story, Ashwin wrote, "This milestone, this number is obviously massive for a young team like ours...but the fact that we achieved it without blood, gore, obscenity, provocative, or exploitative content, means so much." "A big thank you to the audience and the actors who stood behind us." Some social media users condemned Ashwin, reminding him that he had the support of a legendary starcast and "didn't do everything alone."

Meanwhile, Ashwin has acknowledged 'Kalki's flaws

Ashwin and the producers at Vyjayanthi Movies are known for their reluctance to create films with violent and explicit content. They have a reputation for producing clean films and had previously withdrawn from producing Vanga's Arjun Reddy due to concerns about potential criticism. Despite the controversy, Ashwin has not publicly criticized other filmmakers in the past and has acknowledged flaws in Kalki 2898 AD during media interactions. The film has been running in cinemas since June 27.

Vanga's fans are now supporting him in this alleged 'feud'