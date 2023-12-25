Box office collection: 'Animal' shows slight growth on 4th Sunday

Box office collection: 'Animal' shows slight growth on 4th Sunday

By Aikantik Bag 11:22 am Dec 25, 2023

'Animal' box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor has attained the superstar status with his latest outing, Animal. While the controversial film did raise eyebrows, it also raked in good numbers worldwide. After a clean sweep at the box office for nearly three weeks, Animal was sidelined last week with big releases like Salaar and Dunki. However, it has crossed the Rs. 850 crore mark at the global box office.

Inching closer to Rs. 550 crore domestically

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 2.18 crore on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 536.17 crore in India. The film is expected to attract more audiences and show some growth in the festive week. Released on December 1, the film's cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, among others.

