Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' gears up for lucrative weekend

By Aikantik Bag Dec 15, 2023

Natural Star Nani is a known face in Telugu films and the actor is a bridge between commercial and art cinema. He is known for his varied range of characters and maintained the streak with the recently released drama Hi Nanna. The movie raked in decent amounts over the weekend but has slowed on weekdays. It'll aim to earn more on the weekend.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shouryuv directorial earned Rs. 1.25 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 31.88 crore in India. The pan-India film is also headlined by Mrunal Thakur who has cemented her place with a string of commercially successful films. The critically acclaimed film also stars Angad Bedi, Kiara Khanna, and Shruti Haasan, among others.

