Dec 06, 2023

Tamil cinema has been wowing viewers all across the country and globally with their out-of-the-box content and unconventional storytelling. The industry's newest offering Parking has been quite loved by the viewers. The film has not performed great at the box office and seeks a boost to stay afloat commercially. It is pitted against Nayanthara's Annapoorani. Let's decode its box office collection.

Lagging behind 'Annapoorani' at the domestic level

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ramkumar Balakrishnan directorial earned Rs. 23 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.32 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics but is lagging behind its major competitor. The cast includes MS Bhaskar, Indhuja, Rama Rajendra, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu, among others. The music is helmed by Sam CS.

