Nov 27, 2023

Jigarthanda DoubleX has been having a dream run at the box office. The film has been declared a blockbuster globally and received rave reviews from critics. After an illustrious run, the film is slowing down and it witnessed a dip on the third weekend. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is an ode to Tamil cinema and a spiritual sequel to Jigarthanda (2014).

Crucial week lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action comedy earned Rs. 72 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 43.2 crore in India. The sudden dip on Sunday is a sign that the film will exit the theaters soon. The cast includes Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Bava Chelladurai, and Ilavarasu, among others.

