'The Archies' cast: Who are Mihir, Aditi, Vedang, Yuvraj

By Isha Sharma 10:22 am Nov 27, 2023

'The Archies' will release on December 7 on Netflix

Zoya Akhtar's young adult Netflix film The Archies is riding on solid buzz due to the debuts of three starkids: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. However, they are not all that The Archies has to offer. TA also stars Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal (Dot), Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja. Who are they? Familiarize yourself with them before TA's release on December 7.

Aditi Saigal aka Dot

Saigal, who is most commonly known by her artistic/stage name Dot, is a singer first and an actor second. She will be essaying Ethel Muggs in The Archies. Saigal revealed at the India Today Conclave, "It happened because Zoya wanted one of my tracks for this film. I have worked with Netflix in the past...Reema [Kagti] directed one of my music videos, too."

Yuvraj Menda

Per Pinkvilla, Menda—born and brought up in Mumbai—attended the Bombay Scottish School in Mahim. He is also a social media influencer and is popular for his gender-fluid style of sense and dressing. Menda is playing Dilton Doiley and said about TA, "This made me nostalgic about the days when my entire day (comprised) coming home from school and then going to play."

Mihir Ahuja

Fame is not unknown to Ahuja, who has been associated with a number of major projects in his career so far. These include Super 30, Mission Over Mars, Bard of Blood, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, and Feels Like Ishq, among a few others. Ahuja is stepping into the shoes of Jughead Jones and even took drumming lessons for The Archies.

Vedang Raina

Raina has described his character Reggie Mantle as someone who has a "too-cool-for-school attitude" but also "a big heart." An alumnus of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Raina found himself gravitating toward music and acting during his college years. Matthew McConaughey and Hrithik Roshan are his acting inspirations. He's followed by 66.5K people on Instagram and can be found on @vedangraina.