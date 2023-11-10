Titles to stream on OTT: 'Pippa,' 'The Killer,' 'Ghoomer'

By Isha Sharma 02:10 am Nov 10, 202302:10 am

OTT weekend watchlist, from 'Pippa' to 'Ghoomer'

In case you don't want to step out and visit theaters to watch The Marvels or Salman Khan's Tiger 3, there are enough options in the OTT space to keep you engaged. From Ishaan Khatter's long-awaited war film (also seemingly his most ambitious project) Pippa to David Fincher's internationally acclaimed The Killer, you won't be short of options. Take a look.

'Pippa'

Pippa, the biographical war film based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry regiment who fought during the Indo-Pak War of 1971, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. It stars Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan, and is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, known for helming Chef. AR Rahman has composed the music.

'The Killer'

Fincher's highly-anticipated action-packed thriller, The Killer—starring Michael Fassbender—is scheduled to hit Netflix on Friday, following a limited theatrical release on October 27. It also stars Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, and Sala Baker. "After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers—and himself—on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn't personal," says Netflix's official description.

'Ghoomer'

Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, and Saiyami Kher. The drama follows the life of Anina (Kher), a terrific batter preparing for her debut in Team India. However, when she loses her dominant right hand in an accident, an ex-cricketer Paddy (Bachchan) coaches her to become a left-handed spinner instead. It'll drop on ZEE5 on Friday.

'What's Love Got to Do with It?'

What's Love Got to Do with It? is led by Azmi, Emma Thompson, and Asim Chaudhry, along with an appearance by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. IMDb says, "In London, an award-winning filmmaker documents her best friend's journey into an assisted marriage in line with his family's Pakistani heritage. In the process, she challenges her own attitude toward relationships." Watch it on LionsgatePlay from Friday.

'Crushed'

The romantic drama series Crushed, produced by Dice Media and Pocket Aces Pictures, features Aadhya Anand, Urvi Singh, and Chirag Katrecha, first premiered on Amazon miniTV in January 2022. Its second season followed suit in December 2022 and both the seasons had six episodes each. Now, the third season will pick up from where the second one left off and will premiere on Saturday.

'Believe: The Diwali Miracle'

The first part of Believe: The Diwali Miracle dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on Virat Kohli's birthday on November 5. However, that was only the first part, and now, the second part will land on the streamer on Sunday at 10:00pm. In this talk show, former Indian cricket team captain Kohli will revisit his knock against Pakistan during the ICC T20 WC 2022.

