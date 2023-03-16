Entertainment

OTT: Radhika Apte-starrer 'Mrs. Undercover' makers tease release date

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 16, 2023, 01:06 pm 1 min read

'Mrs. Undercover' makers teased the release date

Radhika Apte's upcoming film Mrs. Undercover is in the buzz ever since its announcement. The actor who was one of the pioneers of the OTT movement in India will be seen in this ZEE5 Original. Now the makers have taken to social media and announced that the film will start streaming in April. Fans are quite excited about this upcoming spy thriller.

Story, cast, and other details

Thrillers have been successful in the recent past and here, Apte will be seen as a housewife, a special undercover agent who is back on her job after a decade of hiatus. It is helmed by the debutante Anushree Mehta and the film has a lot of layers, like familial burdens, fighting patriarchy, and others. The cast also includes Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma.

