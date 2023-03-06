Entertainment

OTT: Netflix's 'Class' renewed for Season 2

OTT: Netflix's 'Class' renewed for Season 2

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 06, 2023, 05:15 pm 1 min read

Netflix's 'Class' will have Season 2

Netflix's Class is the talk of the town ever since its release. Ashim Ahluwalia's adaptation of the Spanish series Elite throws light upon the caste and class conflict in India. The crime thriller series addresses a lot of issues ranging from socio-economic inequality to sexuality. The OTT giant has announced that the series has been renewed for another season.

More about the upcoming season

Not much is revealed about Season 2, but the story will show the events after Season 1. The first season ended on a spine-chilling cliffhanger making viewers yearn for more! The series is directed by Ahluwalia, Gul Dharmani, and Kabir Mehta. The cast includes Anjali Sivaram, Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, and Zeyn Shaw, among others.

Twitter Post

We know how much you loved this course, so we signed you up for another exciting semester😍 CLASS WILL BE BACK WITH A NEW SEASON!❤️ pic.twitter.com/2vvLQEJG5w — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 6, 2023