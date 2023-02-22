Entertainment

When, where to watch Akhil Akkineni starrer 'Agent' on OTT

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 22, 2023, 04:58 pm 1 min read

'Agent' OTT release details out

Akhil Akkineni's action film Agent has had numerous postponements and finally, it is slated for a theatrical release in April. As per recent reports, the film will release on OTT in June. Early reports suggest that the action entertainer will premiere on SonyLIV. The highly anticipated film has been in production for over two years and it is currently wrapping up.

Dedication behind this project

It is directed by Surender Reddy and Akkineni has devoted three years to this project and has transformed himself to become a full-blown action hero. As per the makers, the background score of the film will be a highlight and it is being composed by the famous duo Hiphop Tamizha. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this film.

More details about the film

It is slated to release in theaters on April 28 and will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The project is touted to be a spy thriller and it stars superstar Mammootty and Sakshi Vaidya in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk. Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the project and it has been shot by Rasool Ellore.