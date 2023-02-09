Entertainment

OTT release only after 42 days theatrical run: Film Chamber

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 09, 2023, 12:25 pm 2 min read

The decision of KFCC over a film's OTT debut will be applicable for films in all languages releasing in Kerala

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has taken a new decision in regard to films' OTT releases. KFCC on Wednesday said that any film released in the theaters from April 1, 2023, can be shown on OTT only after it completes 42 days of theatrical run. The decision will be applicable to all movies being released in Kerala, irrespective of their language.

Why does this story matter?

KFCC is the apex trade body of the Malayalam cinema industry. KFCC also said films that are presently ready to be released on OTT and movies that are under contract till March 31, should be submitted to the body.

Earlier in 2022, the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association demanded a window of eight weeks for films' OTT releases.

Decision was taken to favor films and cinema halls

According to reports, the decision of the trade body has come out to support filmmakers and theater owners. The period window of 42 days has been taken as a move to attract more footfall to the theaters. Per a report, at least 90 percent of Malayalam films that were released in cinema halls during that past year, failed to perform at the box office.

Only 17 Malayalam films made profits in 2022: Report

Per a report by Onmanorama, the year 2022 was not a successful year for the Malayalam film industry. The report said that only 17 out of 176 Malayalam movies that were released in 2022, were able to make profits at the box office. It further said that the Malayalam filmmakers suffered a combined loss of Rs. 325 crore.

Ban on audience feedback from theater premises

KFCC has also decided to put a ban on the entry of online channels' representatives inside the theaters for seeking the audience's feedback. M Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers Association said, "We found that there were concerted efforts to tarnish the prospects of a movie by a section of the media even before the end of the first show of a movie."