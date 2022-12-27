Entertainment

'Avatar 2' inches closer to Rs. 300 crore in India

Dec 27, 2022

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has collected over Rs. 260 crore within 10 days of its release in India

There is no stopping Avatar: The Way of Water at the box office! Since its theatrical release in India on December 16, the film has been recording massive collections, particularly in the South Indian region. Interestingly, since the opening day, the James Cameron directorial has been witnessing only double digits in India despite competition. Let's take a look at its box office collections.

Why does this story matter?

Avatar 2 was one of the most highly anticipated sequels of all time. While China is touted as the largest box office in the world, the Indian market also holds special importance for Hollywood films.

Even though the film couldn't beat Avengers: Endgame's record of being the highest Hollywood opener in India, the Avatar (2009) sequel has continued its strong run in the theaters.

'Avatar 2' Day 11 box office collection

It has been 11 days since Avatar: The Way of Water was released in theaters worldwide. It reportedly registered another successful run at Indian theaters on its second Monday, taking the total collection to Rs. 260cr. Nearly 50% of its earnings came from South India. The film is continuing its rampage at the worldwide box office, too, reportedly raking in $855.4 million until Sunday.

'Avatar 2' v/s 'Cirkus'

A week after Avatar 2's release, Ranveer Singh's Cirkus hit the theaters on December 23. Despite being the only big Bollywood release, the Rohit Shetty directorial collections have been overshadowed by Avatar 2. While the Hollywood film is inching closer to raking in Rs. 300 crore in India, Cirkus has crashed at the ticket window, receiving poor reviews from the audience and critics alike.

About 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

The film marks the return of the Na'vi, taking the audience into the Pandora world. Releasing more than a decade after its prequel, Avatar 2 introduces the four children of Jake Sully and Neytiri. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet, among others. Notably, Avatar was Cameron's second film after Titanic to earn over $2B at the global box office.