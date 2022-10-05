Entertainment

'GodFather,' 'Goodbye': Enjoy bumper festive week with multiple theatrical releases

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 05, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

Several new films are premiering on the big screens this week

New films are arriving on the big screens back-to-back. With the most recent magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan still ruling the box office of Tamil Nadu, films in other languages are arriving this week, to keep the ticket counters across the country occupied. From GodFather to Rorschach, take a look at what you can watch on the big screens this week.

#1 'GodFather'

Megastar Chiranjeevi's second outing of the year after Acharya is GodFather. A remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, the political actioner hit the theaters on Wednesday. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film also stars Nayanthara, while Salman Khan makes an extended cameo appearance. Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev play important roles in the movie, which is made on a budget of Rs. 100cr.

#2 'The Ghost'

Tollywood is seeing a mega clash at the box office as Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost has also arrived at the theaters on Wednesday. Apart from the superstar, the Praveen Sattaru directorial also features Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, and Ravi Varma in important roles. Mark K Robin and Mukesh G have helmed the film's music and cinematography, respectively.

#3 'Rorschach'

Mollywood film Rorschach led by Mammootty will be released on Friday. Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha fame Nissam Basheer has helmed the movie. Touted to be a psychological thriller, it also stars Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Antony, Kottayam Nazeer, Jagadish, Sanju Sivram, and Bindu Panicker. Midhun Mukundan is the music composer, while Nimish Ravi has cranked the camera for the film bankrolled by Mammukka.

#4 'Goodbye'

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood movie Goodbye directed by Vikas Bahl is set to hit the marquee on Friday. On its opening day, the tickets for the movie will be priced at Rs. 150 to woo the audience. The film which marks the Bollywood debut of Mandanna also stars Neena Gupta, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishekh Khan.