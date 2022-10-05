Entertainment

Angelina accuses Brad of physical abuse in new court filing

Oct 05, 2022

New details of the infamous airplane fight have emerged in a fresh court filing.

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Angelina Jolie has revealed new information about the abuse she allegedly faced on a 2016 flight at the hands of her now ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt. Jolie opened up about the details of the much-discussed flight in a cross-complaint filed on Tuesday in the couple's dispute over a French winery that they co-owned. Here's everything you need to know.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dubbed Hollywood's power couple "Brangelina," Jolie and Pitt were together for years before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, shortly after the infamous scuffle on their private jet.

Back then, Jolie had told authorities that a drunken Pitt "grabbed her by the head and pushed her to the bathroom wall" of the airplane.

The couple's six children were witnesses to the violent incident.

Latest What did court filing reveal?

In her countersuit, the Salt actor detailed the abuse she and her children sustained during the fight. On September 12, 2016, Jolie-Pitt and their six children were flying from their property-cum-winery Chateau Miraval to Los Angeles. Pitt apparently had a heated discussion with one of their children before boarding the flight. When Jolie went to inquire about it, Pitt allegedly lashed out at her.

Quote Following 'verbal attack,' Pitt allegedly pushed Jolie into bathroom wall

"Pitt accused her of being too deferential to the children and verbally attacked her," read the court filing. Later, he "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall."

Details Infuriated, Pitt allegedly 'lunged at his own child'

At this point, the filing says, one of their children verbally defended Jolie, which further infuriated Pitt. "Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him...To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backward into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow." By then all children—aged between eight and 15 years then—rushed in.

Jolie has alleged that her former husband had "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" during this incident. Not only this, the Inglourious Basterds actor had also poured beer and red wine on Jolie and the kids. While Pitt hasn't reacted to the fresh allegations, a representative for him, who was not authorized to speak publicly, firmly denied Jolie's accusations.

Connection How is this incident related to winery suit?

The company Miraval Wines was co-owned by the couple. During their divorce, the firm was equally divided between the two. However, in 2021, Jolie sold her 50% stake to Stoli Group's Tenute del Mondo. Calling the sale "unlawful," Pitt sued Jolie in February 2022. Then, in September, Jolie countersued Pitt for $250M, accusing him of waging a "vindictive war" over the vineyard.