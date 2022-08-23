Entertainment

Liked 'Dobaaraa'? Why not try these 5 time-travel Hollywood flicks?

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 23, 2022

One can never get enough of time-travel flicks. The rush of adrenaline, the excitement coursing through veins, the joy of being on the same journey as the characters, what's not to like? Recently, Bollywood dabbled in the genre through Dobaaraa, which will hopefully pave the path for similar movies. If Dobaaraa left you wanting more, here are five similar time-travel films to enjoy.

#1 'Look Both Ways'

The most recent film on this list, Look Both Ways made its way to Netflix last week. The Wanuri Kahiu directorial is centered around Natalie (Lili Reinhart), whose life splits into parallel realities on her graduation night. In one, she becomes pregnant and raises a family, while in the second, she pursues professional goals in Los Angeles. It's being praised for its "light-hearted" storytelling.

#2 'Safety Not Guaranteed'

Starring Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass, Safety Not Guaranteed (2012) had an interesting premise at its heart. It revolved around Darius Britt (Plaza), who comes across a classified ad from a man called Kenneth Calloway (Duplass), looking for a co-partner for time travel. The film combined the adrenaline rush of sci-fi with comedy and holds an impressive 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes!

#3 'The Adam Project'

Released on Netflix in March, Ryan Reynolds's The Adam Project narrated the story of Adam Reed, who, due to a time travel goof-up, lands in the past and meets his own childhood self. The film boasted high nostalgic value since it brought back the fan-favorite pairing of Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner, who had previously led another time travel flick, 13 Going on 30.

#4 'Looper'

A resounding critical and commercial success, Looper (2012) was penned and helmed by Rian Johnson. Fronted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt, Bruce Willis, and Jeff Daniels, it chronicled the story of contract killers (loopers), who are hired by criminal syndicates from the future to kill victims (sent back in the past). Reportedly mounted on a $30M budget, it grossed about $176M globally.

#5 'Donnie Darko'

Embellished with an A-list star cast comprising Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Drew Barrymore, among others, Donnie Darko (2001) is part psychological thriller, part time-travel movie. It touched upon topics such as sleepwalking and paranoid schizophrenia. It premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January 2001 and was followed by a limited theatrical outing in October 2001. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.