Harrison Ford turns 80: 5 iconic characters portrayed by him

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 13, 2022, 10:17 am 2 min read

Hollywood actor Harrison Ford is one of the coolest cats in the industry. For someone who made his debut back in 1966, his career has been nothing short of a legacy. He's also one of those few actors who can make turning 80 look effortless and suave! To celebrate his 80th birthday, we revisit some of his most iconic on-screen characters!

#1 Han Solo

George Lucas's Star Wars trilogy is one of the most-watched film series of all time and also has its own cult-following. Ford's character Han Solo is one of the main reasons behind the franchise's popularity. Fans of the Star Wars trilogy were particularly fans of Solo's rebellious nature, quick-witted dialogues, and his sidekick Chewbacca the Wookiee (Peter Mayhew), of course!

#2 Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones is another iconic character that was brought to life by Ford. With the very first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark which was released in 1981, Ford has taken us on many adventures through the Indiana Jones franchise. Ford has appeared in four Indiana Jones films and luckily, he will also star in the fifth part that will release in 2023!

#3 Rick Deckard

Carrying forward the mantle of iconic roles essayed by the actor, next up is his character Rick Deckard from Ridley Scott's dystopian sci-fi film Blade Runner. The film was released in 1982 and Ford's noteworthy performance in the movie is probably one of the reasons why the film is still relevant today. He also starred in its sequel, Blade Runner 2049 (2017).

#4 President James Marshall

Let's just agree that Ford made a completely badass US president in the film Air Force One (1997). Ford perfectly fit the role of President James Marshall like a glove knitted by an equally badass grandmother somewhere! In the film, the actor single-handedly demonstrates how one can kick bottoms, rescue his family, and send the villains flying out of his plane with utmost sass.

#5 Jack Ryan

Patriot Games which was released in 1992 marked the beginning of the popular two-film run for the actor as Jack Ryan. Ford took up this role just when the Indiana Jones franchise was assumed to have concluded. However, the action hero in Ford kept going and he embraced Ryan in this new franchise. He filmed many fist fight and shootout sequences for this one.