Who is Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp's fierce lawyer?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 02, 2022, 01:44 pm 2 min read

Get to know Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp's lawyer.

Actor Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez is a force to reckon with. Ever since the defamation case between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard began, the internet has been rooting for Vasquez, thanks to her orderly and factual approach. Thursday marked a huge win for Depp and his team who won the high-profile defamation case. Here's all you need to know about Vasquez.

About 'One to watch': Looking at Vasquez's accolades, qualification

Vasquez is a part of attorney Benjamin Chew's team of Brown Rudnick lawyers. As per the firm's website, Vasquez specializes in litigation and arbitration. She focuses on plaintiff-side defamation cases. She completed her graduation from the Southwestern Law School, Los Angeles in 2010 and the University of Southern California in 2006. She was named "one to watch" by The Best Lawyers in America publication.

Moments Lawyer was instant hit during live streamed trial

Vasquez certainly took center stage in the high-profile case with her strict cross-examination of Heard's claims. She got Heard to admit she hadn't fulfilled her promise to donate part of her divorce settlement of $7M to the American Civil Liberties Union. Vasquez also called out Heard's "act" by saying, "She's going to give the performance of a lifetime in this courtroom."

Information People assumed that Vasquez and Depp were dating

Fans of The Tourist actor loved the way Vasquez stood up for Depp and even assumed they were dating due to the way they presented themselves in court. A clip went viral where fans of Depp waiting outside the court asked Vasquez if they were dating. Although the lawyer didn't outright deny the claims in the video, dating rumors are, well, rumors.

Fandom Fans even wanted Vasquez to replace Heard in 'Aquaman'

The lawyer's fans showed their support in many ways. After the final verdict was out, Depp's fans were waiting to give her a hug. People reportedly also signed petitions to replace Heard with Vasquez in Aquaman 2. A TikTok user with the username Jazzmyn Wollfe even got a tattoo of the popular lawyer. The video where she showcased her tattoo gained over 1M views.