Chris Pratt returns to small screen with 'The Terminal List'

Written by Isha Sharma May 11, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

'The Terminal List' stars Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL officer. (Photo credit: Twitter/@TerminalListPV)

We first learned about Chris Pratt's thriller action series, The Terminal List, in February 2022. Now, the makers have released the first promotional photos for the highly anticipated military thriller. Pratt plays James Reece, a Navy SEAL officer. The eight-episode series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 1. In addition to headlining the project, Pratt is also credited as an executive producer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pilot director Antoine Fuqua (Olympus Has Fallen, The Equalizer series) describes The Terminal List as "a psychological action-thriller that leaves you guessing whether or not a person is dealing with reality. He has to not only navigate his way through the conspiracy of what's happening to him in real life, but what's happening in his mind."

Given this description, we are excited for sure!

Information Read the synopsis here

Deadline reports, "The Terminal List follows James Reece after his platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission." "Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves."

Twitter Post Take a look at the photos

Observation What do the photos show us?

Amazon Prime Video has also allowed us a peek into Reece's life through several photos. In one, we see Pratt standing in front of the American flag. But, the somber expression plastered across his face makes us wonder if this is a mournful occasion. In another still that zooms in on his personal life, we see the protagonist embracing his wife, Lauren (Riley Keough).

Do you know? Learn more about the source material

The series is based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel by the same name. He has penned it based on his experiences as a SEAL commando. Carr spent two decades in the service and was posted in Iraq and Afghanistan as a sniper.

Further details Know more about the cast and crew

Indivisible Productions, Fuqua Films, Civic Center Media, MRC Television, and Amazon Studios have jointly produced this venture. Pratt and Keough spearhead an impressive ensemble cast comprising Constance Wu, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Jai Courtney, among others. David DiGilio (Eight Below, Traveler, and Strange Angel) has developed the script and is an executive producer. Apart from Fuqua, Ellen Kuras is also credited as a director.