5 critically-panned Hollywood films that earned good at box office

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 20, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

'Minions' did massively well at the box office.

Not all films fare well upon their release in spite of good critical backing. Similarly, there are some movies that do exceptionally well at the ticket window despite not boasting of good, encouraging words from the critics. Hollywood has churned out many such movies over the years on which critics had a different take. We take a look at five of those movies.

#1 'The Shining' (1980)

Touted to be one of the greatest horror movies of all time, The Shining wasn't well-received by critics. The film got negative reviews upon release and was also nominated for two Golden Raspberry Awards—Worst Actress and Worst Director. The film, based on Stephen King's best-selling novel by the same name, was highly criticized by him, too. But the box office narrates a different tale.

#2 'Striptease' (1996)

Striptease starring Demi Moore tells the story of a woman who becomes a stripper to earn money to fund an appeal to win her daughter's custody. The film was criticized to be "boring and humorless." Striptease won six Golden Raspberry Awards and the film's critical debacle also marked Moore's chances of getting films. But, it earned almost three times its budget.

#3 'Minions' (2015)

We all love Minions. But did you know it generally received negative reviews from critics? That's right! "It's not whether this prequel can mint money; that's a given. The questions is: Can the minions carry a movie all by their mischievous mini-selves? 'Fraid not (sic)," Peter Travers of Rolling Stone had said. Of course, the computer-animated comedy film performed boisterously at the box office.

#4 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2' (2012)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 was a monstrous hit commercially earning a solid $830 million worldwide against a budget of $136 million. It was the highest-grosser of The Twilight Saga series, but when it came to critical reception, it was mostly negative. "Its audience, which takes these films very seriously indeed, will drink deeply of its blood," remarked one critic.

#5 'Constantine' (2005)

Exorcism took a hit from critics when Constantine was released. Starring Keanu Reeves as John Constantine, the film has him in the character of a cynical exorcist who can communicate with half-angels and half-demons in their true form. The Hollywood movie made $230.9 million worldwide, which was enough for Warner Bros. to make a profit. It co-starred Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, and Tilda Swinton.