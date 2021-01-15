We all love watching Tilda Swinton perform. She is an actor par excellence with an innate ability to execute mainstream and Avant grade scripts with equal agility. Lately, she has been hogging headlines for her personal preferences though. In a recent Vogue interview by playwright Jeremy O Harris, she had commented about her queer identity on-screen and how that aligns with her sensibility.

"I'm very clear that queer is actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility," Swinton said, adding, "I always felt I was queer - I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it. And having found it, it's my world." That explains how Swinton conforms to her queer celebrity status that she has achieved over time due to her performances.

However, she didn't say that the queer feeling transcends to her sexual life. Swinton apparently stressed on the alternative meaning of the term, which is weird, and how that creates a separate segment for herself and lovers of her cinema. She then went on to explain how she has struck harmonious associations with several directors of global reputation with whom she has worked.

"Now I have a family with Wes Anderson, I have a family with Bong Joon-ho, I have a family with Jim Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca Guadagnino, with Lynne Ramsay, with Joanna Hogg," she said. As far as her sexuality is concerned, Swinton prefers to keep it private, though she has been rumored to be dating painter Sandro Kopp since 2004.

