Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom, which was scheduled to be released in April this year, has been postponed. It will now hit the screens in June 2021. The movie has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari and it also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. Here are more details on this.

Details Why has 'Bell Bottom' been postponed?

As per reports, the movie has been postponed to avoid its box office clash with another Kumar-starrer, Sooryavanshi. A source revealed, "Kumar's Sooryavanshi is looking to release in the one-month window of March 15 to April 15. It would be stupid to bring two Akshay Kumar films in a span of 30 days on the big screen (sic)."

Information 'Sooryavanshi' was earlier supposed to be released in March 2020

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi was earlier supposed to be released in March last year, but it remained stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers decided against a digital release and waited for the cinema halls to be reopened.

Movie Kumar had started shooting for 'Bell Bottom' amid pandemic

Kumar was one of the few stars to immediately get back to sets after the relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown rules. He completed the 35-day-long shooting schedule of Bell Bottom in the United Kingdom. The actor also reportedly pulled off double shifts to compensate for the lost time, thus breaking his rule of working eight hours a day.

Other projects Kumar is currently shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey'

Meanwhile, after wrapping the shoot for Atrangi Re, the 53-year-old had recently kicked off the filming of Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. He has been sharing several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets of that film. Along with Kumar, actors Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi are also currently shooting for the action-comedy. The movie is expected to be released this year.

Information Kumar has several exciting projects coming up