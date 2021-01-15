Anything is possible in the superhero world once the studio and the stars are on the same page. An unprecedented development has struck the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as talks are on to have Chris Evans reprise his most famous role of patriot vigilante, Captain America. And it's not just a wild idea of Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios' head), as Evans apparently is also interested.

Sources close to MCU higher-ups say that Evans might return in capacities similar to Robert Downey Jr., who reprised his superhero role in other films, soon after his standalone franchise ended in 2013. Downey Jr. played Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain America: Civil War. Talks are on to have Evans return in at least one film, with a scope for a second.

To all these, Evans just had three words as a response. He took to Twitter and wrote, "News to me," with an emoji sign that neither confirms nor denies his interest in the speculation. He kept teasing fans with another tweet praising the GIFs uploaded in response to his tweet. Marvel too hasn't responded to media comments in this regard.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Marvel must devise a prequel for Captain America, otherwise it would be difficult to explain the death-defying antics by the Super-Soldier serum recipient in the current timeline. This is because Avengers: Endgame had him return to the past to live with Peggy Carter, after defeating Thanos. He appeared at the end of the film as a 106-year-old man, played by Evans.

