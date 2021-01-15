On one hand, you have Pokémon, the giant of an intellectual property of Japan, spanning across anime, games, merchandise et al. And on the other hand, you have the Roar hitmaker Katy Perry with her electrifying voice. These two powerhouses are now teaming up for Pokémon's 25th anniversary celebration in 2021. And the latest teaser for the event is hinting at some landmark announcements.

Update Pokémon's journey was teased through a Twitter video

The trailer, teased on Twitter, shows how Pokémon has diversified from a Nintendo game back in 1996 to a full-blown animated franchise. Demonstrating the journey as an entire track, activated by dropping the console over a lever, one gets to see the different generations of Pokémon, with popular Pokémon Pikachu travelling through various modes to push a disco ball toward Perry's record.

Twitter Post Where u were directly affects where u are now: Perry

Where u were directly affects where u are now... ♥️



Meaning... I can’t believe I used to trade my POGS for @Pokemon cards at lunch in jr high now I get to be part of the #pokemon25 celebration... let’s just say I’m feelin pretty⚡️electric⚡️bout it 👍🏻🤠 https://t.co/iyT2auQOn9 pic.twitter.com/16dSnRofg7 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 13, 2021

Information Singer reveals she was hooked to Pokémon in junior high

In her latest Twitter post, while announcing the collaboration, Perry recollected her days in junior high when she was fascinated by Pokémon. "Where u were directly affects where u are now," she wrote, adding, "I used to trade my POGS for @Pokemon cards at lunch in jr high & now I get to be part of the #pokemon25 celebration." It didn't reveal anything else.

Development 'Roar' singer to headline P25, a series of musical event

Perry will headline P25, which is a series of musical events to be held this year to celebrate the anniversary and will feature "rising artists to award-winning global superstars." A source privy with this development stated that Pokémon Day, on February 27, will have a Pokémon Direct, a series of online presentations wherein anime and games across consoles and smartphones will be announced.

Details Perry had launched her own game last year in August