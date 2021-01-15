Film critic and journalist Rajeev Masand has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at filmmaker Karan Johar's new talent management company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Furthermore, Masand has quit journalism to take up the new role, reports claimed. For the unversed, Johar had announced his talent management agency in association with Bunty Sajdeh late last year. Here are more details on this.

Details

Announcing the appointment, the company issued an official statement. It read, "After over two decades of a dynamic career as an astute journalist and renowned film critic, Rajeev Masand now steps in as the COO at Dharma Productions' and Cornerstone's latest venture -- Dharma Cornerstone Agency (sic)." In the statement, the firm lauded Masand for his work in the entertainment industry.

Twitter Post

Quote

"He has been heard telling that he's taking a sabbatical from journalism. However, looking at other journalists who quit the field completely when getting into film production and related business, it seems like Rajeev Masand, too, would go the same way (sic)," a source claimed.

Agency

In December, Johar had announced the talent management venture Dharma Cornerstone Agency with an aim to "nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country (sic)." The official statement said that it will be a place where talented artists will get to fulfill their dreams.

Information

Masand had started his career at the age of 16 with The Times of India. He later worked at news organizations such as The Indian Express, Star News and CNN-IBN. A popular film critic, he also writes pieces for some other publications and websites.

Reactions While some congratulated Masand, Kangana Ranaut slammed him