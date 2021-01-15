-
COVID-19 caller tune featuring Bachchan's voice is being replacedLast updated on Jan 15, 2021, 02:31 pm
-
Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, the voice lent by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for the coronavirus public service announcement on phone calls has been replaced with a new one starting Thursday.
The new caller tune has a female voice and will talk about the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
The previous caller tune gave basic information about the deadly virus.
Here is more.
-
-
Caller tune
Bachchan had lent his voice for creating awareness amid pandemic
-
In the past few months, Bachchan's voice was heard each time one would make a phone call.
The announcement by the actor carried basic information about the coronavirus and some ways to prevent it.
Now, with the vaccination drive around the corner, his voice has been replaced with a new one, which will give out the latest information about the vaccination drive.
-
Details
Starting today, Indians will hear new COVID-19 caller tune
-
As reported by NDTV, the new caller tune will be heard from January 15.
It urges people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan - Dawaai bhi, kadaai bhi (Medicine and caution both)."
The voice will reportedly narrate, "The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines. Vaccines developed in India are safe, effective and will provide immunity."
-
Petition
Earlier, a petition was filed to remove Bachchan's voice
-
Earlier, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of Bachchan's voice from the caller tune on the grounds that he and his family members had themselves contracted the disease last year.
The hearing on this matter has been listed for Monday, January 18.
Bachchan and his family members had tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020.
-
Vaccination
India's vaccination drive to begin tomorrow
-
India's massive vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus is scheduled to begin tomorrow, i.e., January 16.
On day one, the vaccination drive is expected to cover around three lakh healthcare and frontline workers. For the exercise, more than 3,000 sites across the country have been identified.
India has thus far given approval to two COVID-19 vaccines - COVAXIN and Covishield.