Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, the voice lent by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for the coronavirus public service announcement on phone calls has been replaced with a new one starting Thursday. The new caller tune has a female voice and will talk about the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The previous caller tune gave basic information about the deadly virus. Here is more.

In the past few months, Bachchan's voice was heard each time one would make a phone call. The announcement by the actor carried basic information about the coronavirus and some ways to prevent it. Now, with the vaccination drive around the corner, his voice has been replaced with a new one, which will give out the latest information about the vaccination drive.

As reported by NDTV, the new caller tune will be heard from January 15. It urges people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan - Dawaai bhi, kadaai bhi (Medicine and caution both)." The voice will reportedly narrate, "The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines. Vaccines developed in India are safe, effective and will provide immunity."

Earlier, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of Bachchan's voice from the caller tune on the grounds that he and his family members had themselves contracted the disease last year. The hearing on this matter has been listed for Monday, January 18. Bachchan and his family members had tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020.

