A Public Interest Litigation or PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's voice from the caller tune on precautions against the coronavirus. Big B's voice was chosen for the COVID-19 caller tune late last year. Here are more details on this development.

Details Matter listed for hearing on January 18

The petition seeking the direction to the Centre to remove the megastar's voice from the caller tune cited various reasons for it. The petition highlighted that the actor engaged in spreading awareness had himself contracted COVID-19 last year. The bench has listed the hearing on the matter for January 18, as the petitioner's counsel expressed their inability to appear for physical hearing.

Information Big B had tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020

On July 11, 2020, Big B had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had himself made the announcement on Twitter, and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya had also tested positive for it.

Details What are the other claims made by the petitioner?

The petitioner has stated that while Big B is being paid for spreading awareness against the ongoing health crisis, many frontline warriors and social workers across the country are willing to offer their services for free. "The government of India has been paying fees to Amitabh Bachchan for chanting preventive measures on the caller ringtone (sic)," said the plea.

PIL Who filed this petition and why?

The petition has been filed by a Delhi resident and social worker named Rakesh. He claimed the veteran actor neither has a "clean history," nor has served the nation through social work. The petitioner cited several prior cases against the actor and claimed that due to these cases against Big B, he is not suitable for such services.

Cases Several cases against Bachchan were cited in the petition