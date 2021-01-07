The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters seeking to quash an FIR lodged by his former girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. The court also observed that Sushant was an innocent and very good human being. "From his face, one can make out that he was innocent," the court stated. Here's more.

Details Yesterday, Sushant's family's lawyer came to Mumbai for the hearing

Sushant's family's lawyer Vikas Singh had arrived in Mumbai yesterday to appear for the physical hearing of the case. He had shared the update through a tweet on Wednesday evening. "Landed in Mumbai to appear first time for physical hearing in the case filed by the SSR sisters for quashing of FIR filed by Rhea (sic)," Vikas wrote on Twitter last evening.

Twitter Post You can read the lawyer's tweet here

Landed in Mumbai to appear first time for physical hearing in the case filed by the SSR sisters for quashing of FIR filed by Rhea . — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) January 6, 2021

Details A brief about the complaint against Sushant's sisters

In September 2020, the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against two of Sushant's sisters - Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, as well as a Delhi-based doctor, Tarun Kumar. Rhea, in her complaint, had alleged the sisters committed forgery and prepared a fake medical prescription to treat the late actor's anxiety. The three were charged with forgery, abetment to suicide, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

Complaint Sushant was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances: Rhea

According to Rhea's complaint, the three accused had arranged a bogus prescription falsely indicating that Sushant was as a patient in Delhi, even though the actor was actually in Mumbai at that time. "The deceased died only five days after he had obtained the said prescription, where he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of Priyanka and Dr. Kumar," Rhea's complaint alleged.

Investigation Three central agencies are probing Sushant's death case

Sushant had died by alleged suicide on June 14, last year. He was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. While a number of theories surrounding his death have surfaced, Mumbai Police had said it was suicide and the actor was suffering from clinical depression. Three central agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau are investigating the matter.

Arrest Rhea was arrested by the NCB last year

In July 2020, Sushant's family accused Rhea of mental harassment, money laundering, and abetment to suicide. Later, Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. It was alleged that Rhea used to provide banned drugs to the late actor that might have deteriorated his mental health. She was granted bail in October by the Bombay High Court.

