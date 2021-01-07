Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday announced that the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced will be conducted on July 3, 2021. The exam is required for admissions into premier institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Last month, the Minister had announced that the JEE Main exam will be held four times this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcement 'JEE Advanced on July 3; plenty of time to prepare'

Addressing a brief press conference, Pokhriyal said, "July 3, 2021, has been decided as the date for JEE Advanced." The students will have enough time to prepare well for the exam, he said. "The exam will be conducted by IIT-Kharagpur," he added, addressing the exam candidates, "I certainly hope you all succeed. My wishes are with you all."

Eligibility criteria 75% eligibility criterion scrapped

Pokhriyal also announced that the eligibility criterion of scoring 75% minimum aggregate marks in Class XII has been scrapped, as requested by students. "Since we have not been able to completely emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, it has been decided that the 75% marks criterion has been removed this time," he said. "This would allow talented candidates to appear for the exam," he added.

Recent news Main to be held four times; first cycle in February

Last month, Pokhriyal had announced that JEE Main will be held four times in 2021—in February, March, April, and May—starting with the first cycle from February 23 to February 26. Candidates will be given multiple opportunities to appear for the exam to ease the burden of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The highest marks will be considered the final score.

JEE 2020 Last year, JEE was postponed to September

In 2020, the JEE Main exam was postponed from its scheduled dates in April-May. It was eventually held from September 1-6 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, even as some students and parents had appealed for the cancellation or postponement of the exam. The stakeholders had even approached the Supreme Court. JEE Advanced was then held on September 27.

