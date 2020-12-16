The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main will be held four times next year, in February, March, April, and May, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Wednesday. Pokhriyal said that the first cycle of JEE Main will be held from February 23-26. The entrance test offers admissions into premier institutes including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

Details Students can give multiple attempts; highest score will be considered

Pokhriyal said students will be given multiple opportunities to appear for the exam and the highest marks will be considered the final score. This would give a fair chance to candidates who might miss an exam for various reasons, including the severity of COVID-19 infections in their regions. He added that candidates will get to know and improve upon their mistakes with each attempt.

Pattern Question paper pattern will be different

Pokhriyal said there will be no change in the syllabus, but the question paper pattern will be different. Of the total 90 questions, candidates will only have to answer 75, he said. Even if a candidate attempts questions for the other 15 marks, there will be no negative marking, he added. This would help students cope with the reduction in syllabus.

Recent news Government's decision was made after taking suggestions

The Education Ministry has made the decision to conduct the exam in four phases after taking suggestions for conducting JEE Main 2021. Pokhriyal had told students in an online interaction last week that the government was considering the possibility of conducting JEE three or four times a year. In 2020, JEE Main was held between September 1-6, and JEE Advanced on September 27.

