'Pardesiya' reminds you of old love songs? Here's why

The song Pardesiya from the upcoming film Param Sundari has taken the internet by storm. The love ballad, composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya , features singers Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha. In an exclusive chat with Zoom, Nigam spoke about the '90s-2000s vibe of the song and why it reminds listeners of music maestro AR Rahman .

Song's essence 'Song is modern with beautiful production' Nigam, who has lent his voice to the track, said, "A good song is a good song no matter what elements you put into it." He added that he found the song modern with beautiful production. "Even while doing it, we were admiring its production, the sargams, the manner in which the drums come in."

Melody's impact Why does it remind listeners of the 1990s-2000s? Nigam explained that the reason behind the '90s resemblance of Pardesiya is its melody. He said, "Sometimes people do feel melody was very prominent and it ruled the '90s and 2000s." "If that's the case, then I'll say yes, because that's the best part of Pardesiya's composition, and then of course my singing!"

Regional touch Has South Indian touch; intentional as video shot in Kerala After the song was released, many listeners compared it to Rahman's Yeh Haseen Vadiyan (Roja - 1992) and Kehna Hi Kya (Bombay - 1994). Responding to these comparisons, Nigam said, "Yes, definitely! The song has a South Indian touch to it." He added that this resemblance might be intentional, as the video was shot in Kerala.