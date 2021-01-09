Last updated on Jan 09, 2021, 04:50 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
The coronavirus vaccination drive in India will be started on January 16, 2021, marking a significant turning point in the ongoing pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives across the country.
In the vaccination exercise, the top priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, the Government of India said today.
Here are more details on this.
The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the status of COVID-19 in the country as well as the preparedness of the states and union territories for vaccination, today.
The meeting was also attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials of the government.
Vaccination drive to kick off on 16th Jan, 2021. Priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, estimated to be around 3 cr, followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 cr: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/M4CzcBzMqf— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021
