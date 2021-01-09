The Indian Army on Saturday said a Chinese soldier has been apprehended on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Chushul sector of eastern Ladakh. It is dealing with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier, who was captured on Friday, as per laid down procedures and investigations into the circumstances under which he crossed the LAC are underway. Here's more.

Details Chinese soldier apprehended during early hours on Friday

"During early hours of 08 January 21, a Chinese soldier was apprehended on the Indian side of the LAC, in Ladakh, in area South of Pangong Tso lake," an Army official was quoted as saying by NDTV. "The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated," the official said.

Quote PLA soldier taken into custody by Indian troops: Army

The Indian Army stated, "The PLA soldier...transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area. Troops from either side are deployed along LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilization and forward concentration by Chinese troops."

The Chinese soldier apparently entered the Indian territory inadvertently after losing his way, reported India Today. However, the Indian Army is yet to confirm the same officially. The PLA was reportedly informed of their soldier in India's custody, and both sides are in touch over the matter. He is likely to be returned to China on Saturday or Sunday after the investigations are completed.

Standoff This comes amid ongoing border tensions between India, China

Interestingly, this development comes amid the ongoing border tensions in the region between India and China. So far, both sides have held multiple rounds of talks in a bid to deescalate the tensions and put an end to the military standoff that erupted in May last year. The last round was held on November 6; however, no solution to the deadlock has been found.

Second incident Second instance of PLA soldier being captured in Indian territory