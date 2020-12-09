The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday asked the makers of the upcoming Netflix movie AK vs AK to withdraw some scenes from it. The IAF has objected to the sequences that show the film's star Anil Kapoor wearing the force's uniform, alleging "inaccurate" portrayal of IAF officers. Here are more details on this.

Details The IAF expressed objection in a tweet

Attaching a teaser of the film, the IAF said in a tweet that its uniform is "inaccurately donned," and that "the language used is inappropriate." The clip shows Kapoor's character wearing an untucked IAF uniform shirt and using abuses while dressed in it. "This does not conform to the behavioral norms of those in the Armed Forces of India," the force's tweet further read.

Twitter Post Here is the tweet by the Indian Air Force

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

Movie What is 'AK vs AK' all about?

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK is a meta film where Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be seen playing semi-fictionalized versions of themselves. The story of the movie revolves around Kashyap filming Kapoor's desperate search for his daughter (played by Sonam Kapoor) after the former kidnaps her. The movie will start streaming on Netflix from December 24.

Quote Here is the official synopsis of the movie

"A brash film director (Anurag Kashyap, as himself) kidnaps the daughter of a movie star (Anil Kapoor, as himself) and films the star's desperate search for his daughter in real-time as his next blockbuster," reads the official synopsis of the movie.

Promotions Recently, the film's promotions received criticism

Ahead of the trailer launch of the film, Kashyap and Kapoor were involved in a nasty war-of-wards on Twitter. As it turned out, the spat was staged as part of the movie's promotions. However, the promotional gimmick received criticism from a section of social media users. Actor Suresh Menon wrote that the fake Twitter war showed, "to what extent people can go for publicity."

