Last updated on Dec 09, 2020, 01:33 pm
Written bySagar Malik
Even after the huge success of his last two silver screen outings, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has remained non-committal about his upcoming projects.
However, fresh reports suggest that an announcement about the latest part in his superhero franchise Krrish will soon be made.
And, it is being said that Kiara Advani will be cast opposite Hrithik in the action movie.
Here's more.
A source has told Bollywood Hungama, "Kiara Advani is the one they are looking out to cast in Krrish 4."
"There are two heroines in the film and while Kriti Sanon was in contention for the main role, her date diary was completely blocked with as many as five films she had already signed up," the source added.
"Kiara was the obvious choice because she's not only pretty but also a really good performer. Plus, her onscreen pairing with Hrithik will be fresh. Currently, the Roshans are discussing the modalities with Kiara and then take the final call (sic)," the source further informed.
