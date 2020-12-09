Speculations around Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's big screen debut have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Now, latest buzz suggests that Junaid will be joined by Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey for his first Bollywood film. Further, Siddharth Malhotra, who earlier directed Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki, will direct the movie. Here are more details on this. A source informed The Times of India that Shalini has signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF) and one of the projects will be Junaid-starrer untitled film. Apart from her, Sharvari Wagh, who is marking her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Bunty Aur Babli 2, will also be seen in this film. The movie is expected to go on floors in 2021.