Last updated on Dec 09, 2020, 11:53 am
Written bySagar Malik
Popular Tamil television actor VJ Chitra was found dead inside a hotel room in Nazarethpettai, Chennai, various reports said on Wednesday.
The local police suspect it to be a case of suicide.
The actor, 29, lovingly called "Chithu" by her fans, was perhaps best known for starring in the TV serial Pandian Stores.
Here are more details on this.
Reportedly, Chitra had finished shooting at the EVP Film City on Tuesday night and had returned to her hotel room around 2:30 am.
She was staying at the hotel with her fiance Hemanth, with whom she had recently gotten engaged.
Hemanth has informed the police that Chitra told him that she was going for a bath soon after returning from the shoot.
Hemanth added that the actor did not come out for a long time and did not respond when he knocked at the door, either.
He then called the hotel staff who opened the door using a duplicate key.
"Around 2:30-2:45 am today, the hotel manager called the police helpline number (100) informing about the incident," a police official told The Indian Express.
The police has registered a case and is investigating the matter.
The body has been sent to the Kilpauk government hospital for post-mortem.
"The body was recovered and sent to Kilpauk government hospital for post-mortem. We are ascertaining the cause of death," the police official added.
Meanwhile, fans have been mourning the death of the young star on social media.
VJ Chitra had worked as a presenter and anchor on various Tamil television shows. She was best known for starring as Mullai Kathiravan in the Star Vijay serial Pandian Stores.
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.
