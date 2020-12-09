Popular Tamil television actor VJ Chitra was found dead inside a hotel room in Nazarethpettai, Chennai, various reports said on Wednesday. The local police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The actor, 29, lovingly called "Chithu" by her fans, was perhaps best known for starring in the TV serial Pandian Stores. Here are more details on this.

Details Chitra had returned from work around 2:30 am

Reportedly, Chitra had finished shooting at the EVP Film City on Tuesday night and had returned to her hotel room around 2:30 am. She was staying at the hotel with her fiance Hemanth, with whom she had recently gotten engaged. Hemanth has informed the police that Chitra told him that she was going for a bath soon after returning from the shoot.

Details Hotel manager called the police around 2:45 am

Hemanth added that the actor did not come out for a long time and did not respond when he knocked at the door, either. He then called the hotel staff who opened the door using a duplicate key. "Around 2:30-2:45 am today, the hotel manager called the police helpline number (100) informing about the incident," a police official told The Indian Express.

Action Police registered a case; investigation is underway

The police has registered a case and is investigating the matter. The body has been sent to the Kilpauk government hospital for post-mortem. "The body was recovered and sent to Kilpauk government hospital for post-mortem. We are ascertaining the cause of death," the police official added. Meanwhile, fans have been mourning the death of the young star on social media.

Information VJ Chitra was part of many Tamil TV shows

VJ Chitra had worked as a presenter and anchor on various Tamil television shows. She was best known for starring as Mullai Kathiravan in the Star Vijay serial Pandian Stores.

Suicide helpline If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help