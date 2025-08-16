YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra linked to Pakistani intelligence: SIT chargesheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hisar Police has filed a 2,500-page chargesheet against YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra for espionage. The chargesheet claims to have "solid evidence" linking Malhotra to Pakistani intelligence operatives. She was arrested on May 16 after being suspected of passing sensitive information to these agents over a long period of time.

Espionage links Malhotra was in touch with expelled Pakistani diplomat The chargesheet reveals that Malhotra was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, an officer at the Pakistan High Commission in India. The Hisar Police had earlier claimed that she had been in contact with him since November 2023. Danish was expelled by India on May 13 for espionage activities.

Forensic findings She traveled to Pakistan, China, and Nepal The chargesheet also mentions Malhotra's links with ISI operatives Shakir, Hasan Ali, and Nasir Dhillon. It states that she traveled to Pakistan on April 17 last year and returned on May 15. Just 25 days later, she went to China and stayed there till July before heading to Nepal. A digital forensic examination of her mobile phone revealed extensive conversations with Danish.

Career transition Malhotra's career as a YouTuber Initially, Malhotra started her career by making blogs and content just like a regular YouTuber. However, during a visit to Pakistan, she allegedly came in contact with intelligence handlers. The Hisar Police had earlier stated that Pakistani intelligence operatives were cultivating Malhotra as an asset when they arrested her under the Official Secrets Act.