Puducherry gets ₹4,700cr ADB loan for infrastructure development
Puducherry just landed a ₹4,700 crore loan through the Integrated Infrastructure Development Projects-ADB Loan Assistance.
Announced by Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan during Independence Day 2025 in Yanam, this funding aims to upgrade roads, water systems, and other key infrastructure across all four regions of the Union Territory.
Yanam will get ₹210cr for urban infrastructure
Yanam is set to receive ₹210 crore from this loan for big improvements—think better water supply, upgraded sewerage systems, and smoother urban roads.
There's also a focus on making travel easier to tourist spots.
Plus, proposals for new flood protection walls along the Gowthami Godavari river are under review to help keep the area safer from floods.