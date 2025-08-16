Delhi hospital turns away toddler after dog-bite

Inquiry is looking into why treatment was delayed

The girl's father, Munna Kumar, shared that they were sent to another hospital late at night, but there too they had to wait until morning.

It took nearly 12 hours before she finally got her first ARV dose at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital; her next shot is set for August 18.

Hospital officials say more vaccines are on the way and an inquiry is looking into why treatment was delayed—highlighting a real gap between court orders and what actually happens on the ground.