Delhi hospital turns away toddler after dog-bite
A 22-month-old girl in Delhi was turned away from Dr. Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan after a stray dog scratched her, because the hospital had run out of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV).
This happened three days after the Supreme Court order on August 11, just days after the Supreme Court told hospitals to make sure dog-bite victims get immediate care and maintain sufficient ARV stocks.
Inquiry is looking into why treatment was delayed
The girl's father, Munna Kumar, shared that they were sent to another hospital late at night, but there too they had to wait until morning.
It took nearly 12 hours before she finally got her first ARV dose at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital; her next shot is set for August 18.
Hospital officials say more vaccines are on the way and an inquiry is looking into why treatment was delayed—highlighting a real gap between court orders and what actually happens on the ground.