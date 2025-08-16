How CBI tracked down fugitive killer after 26 years

The international manhunt and his eventual arrest

The case resurfaced in 2022 when Saudi authorities formally asked India for help.

The CBI tracked Dilshad to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh but he kept slipping away by using fake passports and identities across several countries.

Using technical clues and human intelligence, investigators eventually traced his latest passport and intercepted him as he returned from Madinah under a false name.

On August 14, 2024, he was sent to judicial custody; the investigation is still ongoing.