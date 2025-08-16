How CBI tracked down fugitive killer after 26 years
After nearly 26 years on the run, Mohammad Dilshad was arrested by the CBI at Delhi airport on August 11, 2024.
He was wanted for allegedly murdering a person in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, back in October 1999 while working as a mechanic and security guard.
Dilshad fled Saudi Arabia after the crime and managed to stay hidden for decades.
The international manhunt and his eventual arrest
The case resurfaced in 2022 when Saudi authorities formally asked India for help.
The CBI tracked Dilshad to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh but he kept slipping away by using fake passports and identities across several countries.
Using technical clues and human intelligence, investigators eventually traced his latest passport and intercepted him as he returned from Madinah under a false name.
On August 14, 2024, he was sent to judicial custody; the investigation is still ongoing.