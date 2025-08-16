Next Article
IndiGo A321 grounded after tail strike at Mumbai airport
On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 had a tail strike while landing at Mumbai Airport during heavy rain and low visibility.
The plane is now grounded for safety checks and repairs.
Aircraft won't fly until fully inspected and fixed
IndiGo stated that the aircraft won't fly again until it's fully inspected and fixed.
"The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority," said a spokesperson.
The airline is also working to reduce any delays or disruptions caused by the incident.
Several tail strikes with IndiGo's A321s lately
This isn't the first time—there have been several tail strikes with IndiGo's A321s lately.
India's aviation regulator (DGCA) has flagged gaps in training and procedures as causes.
IndiGo says it's working closely with regulators to improve safety standards.