Airbus's A320 family set to surpass Boeing's 737 in deliveries

Airbus 's A320 family of aircraft is on the verge of becoming the most-delivered commercial airliner in history, according to aviation consultancy Cirium. The European planemaker has closed in on Boeing 's 737 by just 20 units, with a total of 12,155 deliveries for the A320 family as of early August. This gap is likely to close as soon as next month.

Market dominance A320's journey and significance The A320's rise mirrors Airbus's transformation from a fledgling planemaker to a serious contender in the aviation industry. By the early 2000s, annual deliveries of the A320 and its derivatives had outpaced those of the 737 family.However, despite this success, Boeing's 737 has remained the most-delivered commercial aircraft until now.

Strategic move Risks taken by Airbus with the A320 Airbus, a consortium of aerospace manufacturers backed by European governments, didn't have a complete aircraft lineup when it entered the narrowbody segment. The company took some risks with the A320 to differentiate it from competitors. These included digital fly-by-wire controls instead of traditional hydraulic systems and offering customers a choice of two engines for greater flexibility.

Market impact Impact of aircraft on global fleet and challenges faced The A320 and 737 now account for nearly half of the global passenger jet fleet. More recently, Airbus has also faced challenges with its fuel-efficient engines for the A320neo. High-tech coatings that allow Pratt & Whitney geared turbofans to operate at higher temperatures have shown flaws, forcing airlines to send aircraft in for extra maintenance and grounding hundreds of jets waiting for inspection and repair.