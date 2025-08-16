'AGI could lead to -2% interest rates': OpenAI CEO
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just shared some bold predictions about artificial general intelligence (AGI) on the WTF podcast.
He thinks AGI could shake up the economy so much that we might even see things like "-2% interest rates."
To handle these changes, he suggests ideas like universal basic income or sovereign wealth funds to help everyone benefit.
Altman's vision for the future
Altman believes managing new wealth could actually help rebuild community and family connections by giving people more time and resources.
He compared AGI's impact to how the transistor changed everything, but reassured listeners that no single company will control AI—society will step in if needed.
Looking ahead, he described future jobs as an "open canvas," full of fresh opportunities for young people, though he admits it's tough to predict exactly how things will play out.